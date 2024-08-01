Inspired by the splendor of ancient Rome, this model dazzles with the combination of ocher and gray veins on the white background, which gives sobriety and elegance to this interpretation of Carrara marble. Available in silk finish.

Neolith is a world leader in the design and manufacture of low-silica sintered stone surfaces. Sintered stone is an innovative building material that stands out for its advantages in terms of strength, durability, design and sustainability. For more information, click here: "What is sintered stone".

Neolith surfaces are made of 100% all-natural raw materials and are highly versatile and functional. They can be used for applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom shower walls, shower trays & vanities, cladding, facades and furniture. The surfaces are easy to clean, ultra-hygienic and UV resistant, making the surface suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings.