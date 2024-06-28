Inspired by the Breccia Pontificia marble, an exclusive material destined to last over centuries, Supreme is an imposing and uncompromising beauty available in sophisticated shades. Unique for the majesty of its spirals, at Cerdomus it enhances the details of the minerals it contains through the combined use of digital printing and enamels. The great depth of effects applied to the surface is combined with unpredictable textures, now enhanced by white, the color of purity.

Available in six colors, three finishes and four sizes.

www.cerdomus.com