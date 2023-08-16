Iskra is the encounter with the inherent, seemingly primitive freedom of expression in marble and sedimentary rock. The natural graphics randomly designed by Mother Nature are imprinted in the ceramic material, becoming works of art and decorative walls that enhance and make the most refined settings unique. Surfaces with great personality and color expressed with style. An abstract painting created by Mother Earth with an irrepressible expressive force.

Available in seven colors, three finishes, five formats and two thicknesses.

For more information and to view the entire collection, please visit www.cerdomus.com.