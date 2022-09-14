HARBOR CITY, CA -- A vibrant interplay of movement and shape comes to life in Momentum tiles from Lunada Bay Tile, a three-dimensional ceramic tile collection that can be customized into exclusive wall art for residential or commercial spaces. A special hand-sculpting technique makes this one-of-a-kind wall art possible. The tiles can be arranged in a wide range of stylistic possibilities for the ultimate in personal expression.

“Momentum tiles create walls that seem to expand space, thanks to their third dimension and dramatic size. Light adds movement to the tile’s surface and brings it to life,” says Feras Irikat, director of design and marketing, Lunada Bay Tile. “In an industry accustomed to playing with pattern and color rather than shape, Momentum tiles allow customers to infuse personal style into almost any space with a statement wall.”

Tile by Design

The Japanese handcrafted ceramic tiles feature three-dimensional sculptured lines of dramatic variation. A diversity of textures and patterns are possible through a single shape or puzzled with a blend of shapes to express a unique direction. The tiles can be arranged to suggest entwined lines, dynamic textures and undulating patterns. Thanks to the tile’s versatile shape, format and color, interior designers and homeowners can craft unique designs.

The collection of 4- x 13-inch tiles include four colorways: White Sand, a creamy soft white; UrbanScape and Dark Silver, two illuminating, matte silvery colors-one dark, one light; and Sunset Bronze, a coppery metallic tone that contains multiple color variations between pieces. Momentum is a high - temperature fired clay suitable for interior wall use and limited exterior use. The dimensional tiles are designed not to be grouted and should be installed without grout, tinting the setting bed to match the material color.

“The Momentum collection transforms any room, creating a space that stimulates the senses,” adds Irikat. “Far from the traditional hand-made tiles, this collection helps to create a unique oasis for anyone who loves out-of-the-ordinary design and enjoys innovative interpretations of classic looks.”

Lunada Bay Tile designs and produces handcrafted glass, ceramic, and concrete tiles with an emphasis on simplicity, texture, and color. Visit www.LunadaBayTile.com for complete product offerings, applications, and installation instructions.