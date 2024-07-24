An interplay of sediments that build up over time, whose subtle traces yield iridescent nuances. Skorpion is an encounter with the regal gleam of onyx. Mineral on mineral on endless watercolor graphics bringing to mind a wave breaking on the beach, a sequence of tenaciously parallel veins running after each other on the smooth surface of a noble stone. Large formats and a new ethereal and elegant white hue confirm the success of a collection dedicated to onyx, a brilliance that radiates life and seductive graphics.

Available in six colors and four versatile sizes.

www.cerdomus.com