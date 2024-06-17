Cappadocia Sunset evokes the textures, movement and dynamism of the Turkish region, without compromising elegance, neutrality in color and balance that can be expected in a Neolith product. Available in silk finish.

Just like all of Neolith’s surfaces, Cappadocia Sunset is made up of a natural composition. They are made with a selection of natural raw materials, are 100% recyclable, and do not contain added quartz to their formulation. They are characterized by their exclusive design, functionality and durability, and by having superior technical properties.

Learn more at www.neolith.com.