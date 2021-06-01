Neolith® ESSENTIALS includes some of the latest trends in residential and commercial architecture and interior design, such as industrial minimalism. The new essential in decoration that bets on sobriety and functionality and on "less is more", getting rid of everything superfluous.



The new Metropolitan and Sofia Cuprum 2021 models are Neolith®'s response to this trend where metallic tones take center stage, adding character and a very urban touch to contemporary architecture. A simple way to print personality to countertops, walls, floors, furniture or ventilated facades, through worn and contrasted effects with a distinction touch.

Avant-garde character



Metropolitan evokes the towering skyscrapers of the city centre, urban fashion and the avant-garde art scene. A metallic décor with a worn effect and soft contrasts, yet full of character; inspired by the hustle and bustle of the most exciting cities of the world, it can be featured as a very unique visual focal point within any space, whether used sparingly or in a 360° application.



This new model stands out for incorporating the Steel Touch finish, which combines a metallic reflection and a similar effect to steel, with the characteristics of Sintered Stones. Also because it can be used for several applications of interior and exterior cladding, furniture and countertops thanks to its 6, 12 and 20 mm thicknesses.

Industrial minimalism

The Sofia Cuprum model evolves towards the future, presenting Sofia Cuprum 2021.

The metal on which this surface is based was first realised in the early 2000’s when renowned French architect Jean Nouvel was designing a new building, commissioned for the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid.



With a sober aesthetic and dark tone, Sofia Cuprum 2021 is characterized by incorporating different effects, tones and degrees of brightness.