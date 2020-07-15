The New Himalaya Crystal by NEOLITH® SIX•S Collection

July 15, 2020
No Comments

Neolith® launches its new Six•S collection, demonstrating the material’s massive architectural potential and showcasing the brand’s unrivaled design techniques.

This new, responsible range, influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, evokes six essential Neolith® characteristics:
Solidary, Sanitary, Strong, Stylish, Sensory and Sustainability.

