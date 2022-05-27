AUSTIN, TX -- Vadara Quartz Surfaces (Vadara), a top manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, and UGM Surfaces (UGM), the exclusive Midwest distributor for Vadara, have launched a collection of six new colors. The new series will be displayed at NeoCon 2022 in Chicago in the Design Resource Center located in Merchandise Mart (theMART) LuxeHome Suite 163.

The company’s 2022 series is indicative of the enduring splendor found in some of the most inspiring places in the natural world. The latest color options will help meet the increasing desire for designs that introduce lighter color palettes with vibrant accents. The 2022 color options include:

• Cygnet Drift - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray and brown veining

• Nimbus - Soft beige background with diffused taupe veining

• Oasis Winds - Radiant, bright white background with bold, dynamic brown-gray veining

• Ostara Dawn - Radiant, bright white background with wispy gold veining

• Phoenix Sky - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray and gold veining

• Sterling Light - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray veining

The manufacturer goes to great lengths to incorporate nature in its designs, as explained by Ed Rogers, executive vice president of US Surfaces, the parent company of Vadara. “At Vadara, nature has always been and remains to be our greatest inspiration. Its sheer abundance and the wide variety of terrain have allowed us to create this collection that channels different landscapes across the globe.”

Vadara’s team of designers, fabricators and engineers is committed to producing world-class quartz surfaces that perfectly replicate the beauty of natural stone while at the same time providing a great deal of functionality.

The offering allows interior designers to merge fashion-forward aesthetics with the practicality that endusers demand. And now, the product will be readily available in the Midwest via exclusive distribution from UGM.

“Each Vadara piece UGM offers is created with an artist’s vision, so you’re not just getting the highest quality handcrafted quartz, but also a promise your space will reflect your eye for meaningful design,” said Anik Narula, chief executive officer of UGM Surfaces.”

Both entities are excited about the partnership and share the mutual goal of providing high-quality quartz to the region.

Learn more about the new color options and view samples at www.vadaraquartz.com. Or visit the Vadara Quartz Surfaces Suite 163 at the LuxeHome during NeoCon 2022. After NeoCon, the showroom will be open to visitors Monday - Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.