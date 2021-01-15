Austin, TX – Vadara Quartz Surfaces (Vadara), a world class manufacturer of premium quartz surfaces, has added to its lineup six new fashion-forward color options. The new hues will make their debut at the 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS Virtual) in February.

Inspired by the classic colors found in marble and quartzite, Vadara’s newest color options include the following:

Bella Dolce – a luminous bright white background with delicate brown and grey veining

Calacatta Fresco – a dimensional off-white and grey background with dynamic grey veining

Calacatta Oro – a dimensional off-white and grey background with dynamic brown and grey veining

Cascada Perla – a dimensional off-white and grey background with dynamic grey and white veining

Solano Bella – a dimensional off-white and grey background with delicate grey veining

Varenna – a luminous white background with delicate grey veining

“Vadara is a nimble design-centric company that takes pride in the innovation and craftsmanship that goes into creating natural looking, high-quality quartz countertops that artfully replicate the beauty of nature,” said Ed Rogers, executive vice president of US Surfaces, parent company of Vadara Quartz Surfaces. “The latest additions to our line reflect the growing desire for resilient surfaces with neutral tones and natural veining, allowing us to bring even more design versatility to our customers.”

Vadara’s directional veined products are virtually indistinguishable from natural stone, while offering the strength, durability, resistance to staining and etching, and minimal maintenance requirements for which quartz is known. A nonporous construction also provides antimicrobial properties, making quartz surfaces healthier and more hygienic than many other surface options.

Added Rogers, “Our team of in-house artisans works closely with our engineers and fabricators to optimally balance aesthetics and performance to ensure Vadara products meet the highest of standards while complementing a wide variety of interiors. We are excited to debut our new colors at KBIS.”

For more information and to view the new color options, visit the Vadara Quartz Surfaces virtual booth at KBIS Virtual from February 9-12, 2021 or www.vadaraquartz.com.