AUSTIN, TX -- Vadara Quartz Surfaces (Vadara), a top manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, has launched a collection of six new colors. The series will premiere at the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in February.

Vadara’s newest offerings are a reflection of the timeless beauty and inspiration found in the natural world. The latest color options include the following:

Cygnet Drift - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray and brown veining

Nimbus - Soft beige background with diffused taupe veining

Oasis Winds - Radiant, bright white background with bold, dynamic brown-gray veining

Ostara Dawn - Radiant, bright white background with wispy gold veining

Phoenix Sky - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray and gold veining

Sterling Light - Luminous white background with dynamic light gray veining

“At Vadara, nature has always been and remains to be our greatest inspiration. Its sheer abundance and the wide variety of terrain has allowed us to create this collection that channels different landscapes across the globe,” said Ed Rogers, executive vice president of US Surfaces, the parent company of Vadara Quartz Surfaces. “The new offerings will help meet the growing demand for designs featuring lighter color palettes adorned with dynamic accents in the kitchen and bath.”

Vadara’s team of designers, fabricators and engineers collaborate to produce world-class quartz surfaces that seamlessly mimic the beauty of natural stone while also providing immense functionality. Additionally, the non-porous material is easily sanitized, stain and chip-resistant, and virtually maintenance-free– offering end users a higher level of performance than often found with other types of surfaces.

Rogers added, “We constantly strive to produce products that don’t force consumers to choose between aesthetics and functionality. Vadara Quartz captures the beauty of nature while providing unmatched durability and strength that will maintain its integrity year after year.”