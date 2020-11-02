Neolith®, the pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, was specified for a gorgeous 5,500 square-foot, five bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house in Wainscott, New York, recently showcased on the popular Netflix show, ‘Million Dollar Beach House’.

The Netflix original series follows five young realtors, unofficially competing to sell some of the most beautiful homes in this upscale Long Island community. In the first season’s fourth episode, no-nonsense Peggy Zabakolas takes an exclusive tour of the multi-million-dollar Hamptons house with the homeowner and interior designers who renovated the residence from top to bottom.

Neolith Calacatta Gold was used for the eye-catching island situated in the center of the sizeable kitchen, described by Peggy as a “peaceful” and “zen” space which “calms you down”. This stunning focal piece of the room is flanked by a chic living area that opens up to a backyard fit for the most experienced of entertainers, which features an impressive 20-person pergola and a pool.

Speaking on the brand’s inclusion in the show, Mar Esteve Cortes, Neolith CMO, said, “Following our success on other popular US and Canadian home design shows, we are thrilled to be featured on the first season of ‘Million Dollar Beach House’. I believe this is testament to our elegant, highly-functional surfaces, and the way in which they suit any interior and exterior design, from the rustic and traditional to the more eclectic and modern. Its ultra-hygienic qualities also make it perfect for kitchen applications, providing high-resistance to dangerous microbes and bacteria, hugely important in the current situation.”

The material specified for the kitchen island was provided in collaboration with Neolith® distributing partner, HG Stones , in New York City and designed by Curious Yellow Design.

To watch episodes of ‘Million Dollar Beach House’, visit www.netflix.com.