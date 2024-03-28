MIAMI, FL -- Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone, is back again at the Salone del Mobile, one of the international benchmarks in the design industry, with an undisputed commitment to sustainability. The firm will present its latest innovations during the tradeshow, as well as its new product line without crystalline silica in a unique setting that can be visited from April 16th to 21st in Milan.

Neolith returns this year to the 62nd edition of Salone del Mobile with a clear objective: to demonstrate the brand's leadership in its commitment to sustainability, presenting a new line of products for a new era. This new generation of surfaces does not contain crystalline silica and thus closes the circle, taking care of its entire value chain: from the meticulous selection of the natural materials used, to the production processes that convert the raw materials into the final product. And now, more than ever, also caring for those involved in the process of handling and manufacturing Neolith surfaces, by eliminating crystalline silica, even residual, from the composition of the piece.

Neolith’s stand evokes the visuals of an art gallery, where the brand will display its most iconic models, its newest colors and Neolith for a New Era. Presented like a camera obscura, where one can escape from the noise around the rest of the tradeshow, the brand invites you to enter the Neolith Universe. A whole inner world designed as an escape from the outside world, allowing one to admire all the pieces without missing any detail. Lighting will be key the sensory-based concept that will encourage visitors to get closer to Neolith’s surfaces and immerse in its very own “touch.feel.live” philosophy.

Neolith will have three key locations at Salone del Mobile. Apart from being present at Stand L08 in Hall 1 of the tradeshow, it can also be visited at Fuorisalone at Neolith Urban Boutique, where the “Cosmology” exhibition created exclusively by Hannibal Laguna with Neolith surfaces will continue to travel the world. Finally, the Neolith Distribution Center and Showroom in Rho, next to the tradeshow location, will also be ready to receive both professionals and end consumers during this great event that will take place in the international capital of design and will officially open its doors on April 16th. You can follow the latest news from Neolith at www.neolith.com.