Refin's unique, daring experimental approach is on full display in this collection that draws inspiration from the working of wax and represents a totally new creative look for the world of ceramic surfaces.

Sparked by an original insight of Refin’s Tile Designers, whose creativity was piqued by the look of wax for the development of new surfaces, research was initiated based on observations of wax and its transformations and on experiments conducted to translate the same visual and tactile sensations onto ceramic tiles.

Refin was thus able to recreate the plasticity of wax by elaborating a graphic design with great depth, where small cracks, cavities and traces – reproducing the effect resulting from the casting and subsequent solidification of wax – seem to dance lightly across a background that alternates between light and dark areas.

Thanks to the interesting research inputs that this collection has brought to light, the company's research and experimentation journey with Cera continued after its launch at the previous Cersaie, leading to a new evolution of the range.

In addition to the special Cerasilk finish that characterizes the collection, known for its silky smoothness that evokes the fluidity of wax, a new matte finish, Matt-Pro, has been introduced. It is pleasantly soft to the touch yet subtly textured, providing increased slip resistance and expanding its range of applications in the design field.

Furthermore, the constant experimentation and unique artisanal approach of Refin's tile designers have led to the creation of Cera Scaglie.

The Scaglie variant is the result of a completely manual approach: fragments of solid wax have been added to the freshly poured wax, sinking into the liquid material and stopping at different levels, resulting in varying degrees of sharpness or blurriness. This variation gives rise to a fascinating interplay of perceptions, where the interplay of colors with the background creates a novel and singular graphic artwork.

www.refin.com