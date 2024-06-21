NEW YORK, NY -- Ceramics of Italy is thrilled to announce the launch of its fourth annual Destination: CERSAIE | Bologna program. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, the initiative offers North American developers, architects, builders/contractors and design professionals the chance to secure a spot on a four-night, CEU-accredited trip to Italy’s culinary capital, Bologna, to attend CERSAIE - the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings - taking place from September 23 to September 27, 2024.

This year, the Italian ceramic industry has merged the Destination: CERSAIE program with its Young Distributor Award. Emerging distributors are now invited to apply through this year’s cycle of Destination: CERSAIE to help strengthen the relationship between North American distributors and Italian manufacturers, while bringing a new generation of importers to experience the show. Applicants must show an interest in learning about the Italian ceramic tile industry and demonstrate passion and leadership in their company.

Selected architects, designers, developers, builders/contractors and distributors will accompany a delegation of leading industry journalists and professionals from across North America. The group will be led on a curated, guided tour of the show to see the latest collections, trends, innovations and sustainability initiatives from Italian tile companies, and will cultivate relationships with manufacturer representatives. The delegation will also be treated to local cultural experiences in and around Bologna, including a memorable trip outside of the city to visit an Italian tile factory to see the product’s production firsthand. Ceramics of Italy will cover expenses for a four-night hotel stay and an economy flight.

Applicants must complete a questionnaire and detail why they wish to attend CERSAIE at https://bit.ly/CERSAIE2024. The deadline to apply is Sunday, July 21, 2024.