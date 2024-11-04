Casalgrande Padana’s Terrae collection blends the essence of classic terracotta with the innovation of porcelain stoneware. With its warm, material shades, Terrae is reminiscent of craftsmanship production and the natural colors of the earth. It comes in six shades (Beige, Bianco, Caramel, Mattone, Tabacco and Tortora) and a variety of formats and thicknesses. The R10 surface and the anti-slip versions make it suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, for smooth, seamless looks. The collection includes geometric decorative elements, mosaics and ribbing, offering unique tactile and visual sensations. Terrae blends smoothly into any style of interior design, guaranteeing versatility and impressive technical performance for all sorts of applications and living spaces.

For more on this collection visit www.casalgrandepadana.it.