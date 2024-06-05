Whether a terrace, a patio, a veranda or a garden, any outdoor space adds value to your home, especially if you can create visual continuity and bring your indoors out. This way, you can improve their functionality and comfort all year round. Seamless indoor and outdoor flooring allows you to visually expand your spaces by dissolving boundaries. In addition, Casalgrande Padana’s wide range of anti-slip tiles (20 mm thick) allows for multiple combinations for any style and need. Outdoor porcelain stoneware tiles can be laid on screed with adhesive, ensuring high load resistance. They can also be dry-laid on sand, gravel, or turf. In these cases, they can be walked on immediately without needing screed, mortar, or adhesive.

Moreover, these tiles’ 20 mm thickness allows you to create raised floors using fixed and height-adjustable polypropylene pedestals. Outdoor raised floors are easy to remove and inspect. They also allow you to hide the electrical and plumbing systems.

Visit www.casalgrandepadana.it for more information.