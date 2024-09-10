Kerinox metal-effect tiles combine modern and sophisticated aesthetics, tactile sensations and first-class technical features, making them suitable for residential, buildings, commercial architecture and high-traffic settings, such as hotels and restaurants. Casalgrande Padana metal-effect porcelain stoneware tiles can be laid in kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms. The natural finish for interiors and anti-slip finish for exteriors allow you to create harmonious visual continuity.

Up to a few years ago, the trend was to have different floors in different rooms. However, things have changed now, and it’s much more popular to have seamless flooring to create visual and spatial continuity. The same flooring throughout the house creates a more cohesive and consistent look.

Casalgrande Padana’s Kerinox tile collections is available in four colors, two sizes and three complementary surface finishes. For more information, please visit www.casalgrandepadana.com.