The texture, charm and uniqueness of the finest stone and marble blend with porcelain stoneware’s excellent technical features and come to life in the Marmora collection. Casalgrande Padana’s advanced technology gives a new twist to the finest stone and marble that have become part of the Italian and international cultural heritage, as well as materials from distant countries, creating sustainable solutions for contemporary architecture. This collection epitomizes the types of stone and marble nature has provided over the centuries. Its wide array of colors, motifs and natural textures is perfect for turning any space into a contemporary classic.

The vein-touch finish emphasizes the colors and low-relief veining, ensuring a three-dimensional visual and tactile experience.

Marmora comes in seven formats (10x60, 30x60, 60x60 and 60x120 cm, with a 9-mm thickness, and 60x120, 120x120 and 120x278 cm, with a 6-mm thickness) and four finishes (honed, polished, and the new vein-touch and smooth). The vein-touch finish creates an antiqued marble-like surface with low-relief veining that gives a three-dimensional tactile feel. Conversely, the smooth finish combines the natural and polished effects, creating a smooth (hence the name), “glossy matte” effect.

Marmora tiles are long-lasting, non-absorbent, non-allergenic, fire-resistant and even have antibacterial properties, thanks to the Bios Antibacterial® technology (available upon request). They also have excellent flexural strength and are easy to lay and clean.

Casalgrande Padana commits to a circular economy. As a result, all its porcelain stoneware tiles are made solely with natural raw materials through a closed-cycle manufacturing process in which sophisticated anti-pollution equipment allows all the components to be recycled and reused with substantially zero emissions or dispersions.

Visit www.casalgrandepadana.com for more information.



