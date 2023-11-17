Blending the elegance of modern design with the traditional features and warmth typical of homes in rural areas, rustic - chic style is hugely popular with the younger generations. Taking elements of childhood memories and giving them a modern slant, this style brings unique character throughout the home, from the living areas and kitchen to the bedrooms, as well as outdoors. Inviting and elegant, the rustic-chic look is perfect not only for country houses or cottages in the mountains, adapting beautifully to any type of home, from loft apartments and mini apartments in the city to open-plan homes with an urban flavor.

Visit www.casalgrandepadana.com for more information.