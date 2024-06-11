TISE Calls for Industry Speakers

LAS VEGAS, NV -- The International Surface Event (TISE) announced a Call For Expertise (CFE) for the conference and main stage programming at #TISE2025. The CFE is now open, and the TISE team is looking for a specialist in their field with content the industry needs to hear to improve their businesses. The exhibition is slated for January 28 to 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

Specify which program you are submitting when you complete your CFE.

45-minute presentations with Q&A for our conference room seminars that are high profile, overarching content that will be attractive across all three segments in the industry. Example content items may be state of the industry, forecasting, marketing and business, product and color trends, leadership, etc.

Main stage exhibit hall 20- to 30-minute presentations that are more technical in nature and provide knowledge that dives deeper into the flooring, stone and tile segments, such as technical presentations or panel discussions on key hot topics.

Engaging, high-profile panel discussions incorporating thought-leaders and think-tankers across the industry to discuss the newest innovations, challenges or perspectives in the surface space. These may be short form (20 to 30 minute) or long form (45 minute with Q&A) so please specify length in your presentation submission.

The deadline for submission is June 21, 2024. To learn more and make a submission, click here.