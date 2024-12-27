NEW YORK, NY – Greenbuild is in search of members for its Program Working Group (PWG) which oversees delivery of educational programming intended to meet the needs of attendees at its 2025 conference and exhibition, slated for November 4th to 7th at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.

Members will review session proposals in all rounds of review for Greenbuild, identify key topic areas and advise the program composition overall. Members must attend the virtual PWG retreat (tentatively scheduled for May 13 and May 14, 2025) to determine the final education programming for Greenbuild 2025. In addition to overseeing the delivery of program content, PWG members will volunteer on-site as roundtable hosts and/or session room monitors at Greenbuild 2025. Selected members of the PWG will also receive a complimentary pass to the event. Those interested in joining the PWG can fill out an application here. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, January 7, 2025 by 11:59 p.m.