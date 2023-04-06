CHICAGO IL -- NeoCon is thrilled to share its robust lineup of featured presentations, virtual and on-site CEU programs, workshops and tours for this year’s edition, June 12th to 14th at THE MART in Chicago. A dynamic complement to the show’s inspirational daily keynote presentations, the various sessions allow attendees to take deeper dives into a wide range of topics and gain insightful perspectives and strategies for professional advancement. Registration for all sessions is now live on NeoCon’s website.

Led by industry thought-leaders from diverse backgrounds, seven afternoon “featured presentations” will explore topics ranging from rethinking the concept of occupancy in an evolved work landscape, to the power of design to be a force for good when it comes to social justice. More than 50 virtual and on-site CEU-accredited programs and hands-on workshops will feature speakers from leading design associations, universities, architecture firms, manufacturers and top media outlets, as well as experts in emerging technology, sustainable building and inclusive workplace culture. These presentations and panels will offer lively discussions and insight into evolving industry topics, including Workplace, Sustainability, Healthcare, Technology, Wellness, Hospitality, DEI, Public Space and Facilities Management.

“We are thrilled with our exceptional roster of speakers and educational sessions for 2023,” comments Allison Kearns, director of programming for NeoCon. “This year's range of topics reflects the most important and relevant issues impacting our industry today. Whether it is prioritizing diversity in the workplace, utilizing and exploring innovations in emerging technology, or engaging in thoughtful planning around sustainable design practices, this year’s programming will bring important conversations to the fore.”

NeoCon 2023 registration is currently open and is free for all attendees. Stay tuned for more details on programming, exhibitor updates, product trends, show highlights and more.