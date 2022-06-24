DALLAS, TX -- The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac |TileExpo, announced a nationwide search for two new members to join its seasoned and passionate work family with the world's leading event producer, Informa Markets, the organizer of the event. TISE welcomes knowledgeable industry professionals with account management experience and an eagerness to serve the industry to apply for these exciting event opportunities. The International Surface Event is the largest and most established flooring, stone and tile event in North America. Reporting to the show manager at TISE, the account executives will work with the event team and industry manufacturers and suppliers to offer expanded service capabilities to the floor covering, stone and tile industries. The job announcement, https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/InformaGroupPlc/743999811243027-account-executive?trid=26c6ba29-e55c-4785-880b-f4f012c22ede, outlines the expectations for the position and the qualifications for those interested in submitting their application for consideration. The next edition of TISE is scheduled as follows for 2023. Interested candidates should submit their applications quickly as these positions are valuable towards expanding the product offerings, education and event experiences for the industry for the next event.