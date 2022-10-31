New for 2023, The International Surface Event (TISE) is expanding the ever-popular main stage to develop three key content theaters inside the exhibition hall. Each event, Surfaces, StonExpo and TileExpo, will have a content-focused theater offering a deeper dive into floor covering-, stone- and tile-related industry and product information, presented by the best in their fields for insights and technical presentations. TISE is slated for January 31st to February 2nd (education beginning January 30th) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.