Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery discuss this year’s TISE show.
March 15, 2023
Last month, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, was filled with exhibitors and attendees for The International Surface Event (TISE), which includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TilExpo. Stone World and TILE editors Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery provide insight into what the three days of the show had in store.
