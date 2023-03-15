SW 0323 Podcast TISE 2023 02

Last month, the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, was filled with exhibitors and attendees for The International Surface Event (TISE), which includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TilExpo. Stone World and TILE editors Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery provide insight into what the three days of the show had in store.



Listen to the Podcast:

Listen to more podcasts here.