Ann Sacks has added a new Hexagon design to the Andy Fleishman Brass terrazzo collection of marble and brass designs. This is the fourth collection by the gifted artisan and celebrates over 18 years of designing extraordinary cement tiles for Ann Sacks. Andy Fleishman Brass terrazzo designs incorporate brass and mother-of-pearl as part of its starry surface, elevating this popular stone, which origins can be traced back to 15th century Italian design.

Fleishman has the edited eye and the spirited individuality of a true artist. His designs for Ann Sacks have brought to the company some of the most unique and creative cement works within its extensive product portfolio. Andy Fleishman Brass continued that legacy with the introduction of Andy Fleishman Brass in 2021, adding another dimension to the current range of beautiful Ann Sacks terrazzo offerings. The 12-inch Hex joins the original 12- x 12-inch Square – both available in the collection’s six shade palette – the colorways selected to complement modern and traditional tastes.

Made in the United States from locally sourced materials, each Andy Fleishman Brass design begins with a base of cement and fine particles of stone and sand, laid with a field of crushed stones and sands, glass and brass, three also featuring mother-of-pearl, all thoughtfully sorted to create the six complementing cement and stone blends:

• Black cement field laid with a dark aggregate stone combination, including mother-of-pearl and brass

• Crème cement field laid with a light aggregate stone combination, including mother-of-pearl and brass

• Grey cement field laid with a dark aggregate stone combination, including mother-of-pearl and brass

• Black cement field laid with a dark aggregate stone combination and brass

• Crème cement field laid with a light aggregate stone combination and brass

• Grey cement field laid with a dark aggregate stone combination and brass

Andy Fleishman Brass is an exceptional choice for indoor wall and floor applications and is also suitable for outdoor installation depending upon climate and method of installation. Due to its natural composition, the designs will withstand the test of time, its organic composition, soft coloration, and natural matte finish only enhancing over the years, and the strength and durability to withstand even high traffic areas.

For more information visit www.annsacks.com.



