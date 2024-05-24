PORTLAND, OR-- Ann Sacks has partnered again with internationally renowned product and interior designer, and published author, Shea McGee, on Linen Weave by Studio McGee, a bespoke tile of understated sophistication. This exclusive compilation adds an expressive new dimension to her Ann Sacks portfolio and follows McGee’s original three-collection launch of Canyon Lake by Studio McGee; Novah by Studio McGee; and Willow Heights by Studio McGee, which debuted in October 2023.

One of the most sought out designers of today, McGee is renowned for her engaging, approachable interiors, and eclectic mix of tabletop, soft goods and home furnishings that incorporates delightful pops of texture, color and decorative touches to transform everyday spaces into memorable rooms of ‘livable luxury.’ Linen Weave by Studio McGee marks McGee’s next creative turn within the expressive medium of tile. In a nod to her linen furniture designs, McGee incorporates Linen Weave with an evocative, textural pattern that is visually compelling with subtle surface movement and a quiet elegance that will appeal to even the most discerning tastes.

Inspired by the organic nature and nuanced texture of fine, loomed linen, a favorite fabric of Shea McGee, MADE Linen Weave is defined by the hands that craft it, each individually marked with its own distinct character. The tiles are handcrafted by the MADE by ANN SACKS artists, a gifted team that for over three decades, have created bespoke tiles and custom crafted glazes at the Ann Sacks, Portland, OR, manufacturing facility. To bring the raised-in-relief surface to life, the artists worked through many iterations, culminating in a multi-stage, hand-pressed pattern, the textured field simmering with reflective, dimensional depth. Linen Weave is available in 3-x 6-inches and 6- x 6-inches tile sizes.

McGee also selected a distinctive palette to dress her Linen Weave designs, which was also orchestrated by the MADE by ANN SACKS artists, and are a testament to her love of soft, complementing color. The current shades available are Driftwood, Flax, Harbor, Natural, Oakmoss and White, the glazes breaking and pooling across the raised pattern heightening the overall surface effect.

For additional information regarding Linen Weave by Studio McGee or other Ann Sacks products, visit the Ann Sacks website at www.annsacks.com.