PORTLAND, OR -- We are pleased to announce the opening of the Ann Sacks Showroom and Slab Gallery Long Island City. Located at The Cardinal Building, 20-01 51st Avenue, Queens, NY, this is the third Ann Sacks showroom location in New York City and includes a complete range of products and some of Ann Sacks most compelling and best-selling slabs from around the world. Approximately 20 minutes from Ann Sacks New York 18th Street and 58th Street showrooms, the Long Island City showroom and slab gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday by appointment with plenty of parking available for visiting clientele.

The Long Island City showroom boasts a reception area, multiple workstations and six-seat worktable, conversation points, and charging stations, surrounded by Ann Sacks diverse tile offerings, inspired vignettes showcasing Ann Sacks, Robern, and Kallista designs, Strike fireplaces, and unique tabletop, glass, and homewares – many exclusive to Ann Sacks. In the adjoining, larger warehouse section, clients will be able to view 60 varieties and up to 500 different slabs in the comfortable air-conditioned environment. The selection includes an array of Ann Sacks’ extremely popular Terrazzo Renata designs, as well as a variety of porcelain, marble, limestone, natural quartz and granite slabs to keep inspiration flowing every step of the way.