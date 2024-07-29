PORTLAND, OR -- Ann Sacks has introduced a Large Penny mosaic to its longstanding Context collection. The collection is one of the cornerstones of Ann Sacks ceramics category and has brought a coveted art form of Japanese ceramics to Ann Sacks trade and consumer audiences, which has steadily increased the Context product portfolio to meet ever-growing interest since its introduction in 2009.

Context’s Large Penny remains true to the popular ‘penny’ style but is updated in a larger format to provide a decidedly contemporary edge to the familiar form, which can be heightened by the shade of grout selected. The dry pressed porcelain base also incorporates 58.6 % recyclable content also makes the designs it an ecologically thoughtful choice.

Ann Sacks Context is handcrafted by the artisans of Tijimi, Japan, a city that resides on the Toki River in the Gifu Prefecture, and renowned for its expertise in the art of ceramics. From extraordinary tabletop designs to the primary material used for cladding its building exteriors, Tajimi has held true to the fine ceramic techniques that date back over 400 years. The legendary abilities of the Tajimi artisans have made the city a destination for students and aficionados alike, and home to the Japan’s famed Museum of Ceramic Arts, and the bi-annual pottery fair and the Mino International Ceramics Festival, multi-day events that takes place every three years, drawing thousands from the world over.

Context is offered in a range of designs and employs a series of glazes rich in intrinsic beauty and dimensional colorations. There is a translucent quality to the shifting colors, with a slight surface gloss and gentle mottling and pooling adding to its layered depths. The palette is comprised of an expressive mix of Emerald, Frost, Jasper, Metallic Black, Mink, Spa, White Gloss and White Matte. The Large Penny is a 12- x 12-inch netted mosaic and joins the collection’s 1- x 1-inch mosaic, 2-inch Hexagon mosaic, and 2-inch Pillowed mosaic, 2- x 11-inch field tile, 4-inch x 4-inch field tile, 2- x 5-inch Bullnose trim, and 1- x 5-inch Quarter Round trim.

Competitively priced with strength and durability, Context is an outstanding choice for many interior and exterior applications. Due to its composition, there will be slight variations within the glazes adding to its visual presentation. Suitable for all wall applications and dry, light traffic floors, it also can be used for showers and other wet areas that do not submerge the tiles. Context can also stand up to high temperatures making it perfect for fireplaces and behind ranges as well as the outdoors subject to climate and method of installation.

For additional information regarding the Context Collection other Ann Sacks products, visit the website at www.annsacks.com.