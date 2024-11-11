Ann Sacks unveiled a new Brick design to expand Pala marble mosaics, presenting a rustic edge to the sophisticated collection. Hailing from Italy, Pala is an organic feast for the senses, each handcrafted tile an individual work-of-art that speaks to traditional and contemporary tastes.

The Brick mosaic combines small, hand-cut rectangles in a choice of three marbles, creamy Carrara, golden-toned Palladium, or deep Nero. The surface is buffed to a soft brilliance, bringing out the layered depth of colors, the surface engagingly tactile to the touch. As with the other Pala designs, the tumbled stones are expertly laid up by Italian artisans, visually playing up the varying range of veining, shifting mineral colorations and other surface demarcations adding to Brick’s overall visual impact.

Brick joins the earlier rectangle and stick mosaics, which debuted in 2020. The rectangle is a vertical lay-up of different sized tumbled marble tiles evoking the appearance of weathered stones smoothed with age, with gently rounded corners and a delicately pillowed face. Stick is comprised of meticulously cut marble slices joined in a side-by-side pattern configuration that can be installed horizontally or vertically.

The Pala designs are mesh-mounted for ease of installation and suitable for all indoor walls, shower walls and submerged areas such as pools and fountains. Any outdoor application is dependent upon climate and type of installation. The Herringbone is also an excellent choice for dry flooring areas.

