OBERLIN, OH -- Over 100 members attended NSI’s annual study tour, which took place in western Colorado September 10th to14th. Highlights of the event included a rare glimpse inside Colorado Stone Quarries’ historic Pride of America marble quarry and fabrication facility and a trip to the Gallegos stone yard and marble shop in Gypsum. During the Gallegos visit, attendees enjoyed a fun Poker Run activity featuring their suppliers.

Gallegos CEO Gary Woodworth commented: “Gallegos Corp employees were extremely proud to welcome the NSI Study Tour to our West Campus Stone Yard and Marble & Granite Fabrication Shop. With the assistance of US Stone, Colorado Flagstone, Northern Stone, Montes Stone and Lyons Sandstone the Poker Run was a huge success and provided the attendees an opportunity to see stone from numerous NSI member quarries as well as our own quarry and custom stone fabrication shop.” Giuseppe Telara, general manager at Colorado Stone Quarries echoed these comments: “Colorado Stone Quarries would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the NSI group that visited our facility and our Pride of America Mine. Your interest and presence were really appreciated, and we hope this visit created a memory that will last a lifetime!”

In addition to these tours, attendees also enjoyed exploring a portion of the Colorado National Monument and celebrated Brenda Edwards during the second installment of the Women in Stone Legacy Series event. They also enjoyed plenty of networking and recreation time and participated in breakout discussions on topics important to the industry, including silica and safety, installer best practices, employee retention and recruitment, and a session for new industry employees who are eager to break through hurdles and learn from seasoned professionals. The annual auction raised $57,000 in gross proceeds for the association and $13,000 for the Natural Stone Foundation.

Attendees spoke positively of the event, especially praising the networking opportunities. First-time attendee Todd Bay (Delta Stone Products) shared that attending the study tour “opened my eyes to the immense opportunities in this rapidly growing industry.” Board member Sal Banchitta (Simple Stone Care) agreed: “You never stop learning! I enjoyed the quarry tour and meeting new faces. If you want to grow in the stone industry, come to the NSI study tours.”

Planning is currently underway for next year’s study tour, which will take place in Utah. Look for an announcement in early 2024 for dates and locations.