OBERLIN, OH – There is only a week left to register for the Natural Stone Institute’s Utah Study Tour, set for August 25 to 28, 2024, with an optional extension into Idaho on August 29th. The tour will visit member companies, explore local architectural landmarks and have plenty of time for networking, recreation and fun. There will also be a celebration of the 2024 Tucker Design Award recipients. Registration closes July 29th. Learn more and register here.