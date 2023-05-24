OBERLIN, OH – Registration is now open for the 2023 Natural Stone Institute Colorado Study Tour, beginning Sunday afternoon September 10th and continuing through Wednesday night, September 13th. A great deal of territory will be covered during this event. One night will be spent in Grand Junction and three nights in Glenwood Springs. Hotel accommodations will be included in this year’s registration process and all lodging arrangements will be made for the attendees. One registration – one fee. Natural Stone Institute will arrange for all transportation between Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs hotels as part of its event travel itinerary. To learn more details about the Study Tour and to register, visit https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/events/calendar-of-events/2023-colorado-study-tour/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6.