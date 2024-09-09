OBERLIN, OH – On the heels of its Utah Study Tour, the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that it has the date and locations set for the next six educational trips. “Next year, we will return to hosting the event the second week of September and maintain that date going forward,” said Jane Bennett, NSI executive vice president. “This makes it easier for members to ‘save the date’ and plan around it.”

According to Bennett, the NSI’s North American Quarry Advocacy Group steering committee has made worthy suggestions for upcoming study tour destinations. Here is the lineup for the coming years:

2025 -- Elberton/Athens, Georgia

2026 -- Kalispell, Montana

2027 -- Northern Alabama

2028 -- Vancouver/Victoria/Nanaimo, British Columbia

2029 -- Barre/Waterbury, Vermont

2030 -- Fort Smith, Oklahoma

“It is probably the best event of the whole year in my opinion,” said Daniel Wood of Lurvey Supply. “I have been coming to these for multiple decades, and I am also a past president of the association and have served many other roles. The reason I think it is the most valuable is because you get exposed to so many different aspects of the industry. It helps you realize there is a much bigger world out there in stone than just yours.”