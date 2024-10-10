The Natural Stone Institute Utah Study Tour: Part 2

There was so much to see and do on this year’s Study Tour, organized by the Natural Stone Institute, that we had to break our coverage into two parts. We visited the quarries of Mountain Valley Stone, Delta Stone Products’ large-scale production facility, and Valley View Granite’s fabrication shop. From Utah, the group journeyed to Idaho where it made stops at Northern Stone Supply and Star Stone. The hospitality by each host company was incredible – adding to the experience. Watch the video to see what it was all about.