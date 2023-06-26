CORAL GABLES, FL – Cosentino Group, a Spain-based global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design -- including premium hybrid mineral surface Silestone® and ultra-compact Dekton® -- has announced plans to expand its manufacturing to North America. This will mark Cosentino’s first manufacturing facility beyond its Industrial Park in Almería, Spain, and natural stone factory in Vitoria, Brazil. Subject to closing, ground is slated to break in Jacksonville, FL, by January 2025 at the latest, with a target completion date by the end of 2028 and an estimated investment of $270 million.

“In the 78 years that our family has been in the surfacing business, this is one of our greatest milestones yet,” said Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino Americas and executive vice president of Global Sales. “The North American market has come to represent more than half of our global sales since we established a foothold here in 1997, and has played a pivotal role in positioning our brand at the forefront of the industry. This endeavor is part of our long-term vision and has been in development for many years. We’re confident the new manufacturing facility will propel further growth for years to come.”

Cosentino’s site, subject to closing, is strategically located on 330 acres 20 miles east of the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT) and just minutes away from Interstate 10. It will help streamline distribution channels in North America to meet demand for the brand’s most sought-after colors. Cosentino anticipates Phase One of expansion will create approximately 180 jobs, including production and maintenance operators, as well as shift managers. Recruiting efforts are planned to start between 2024 and 2025.

“As we considered different cities across the U.S., it quickly became clear how much Jacksonville and the state of Florida have to offer,” Cosentino said. “The facility’s proximity to ports, railroads and key infrastructure, coupled with expansion opportunities and incentives at the state and regional level, make this a win-win. We are so thankful to have the support of the City of Jacksonville, Florida state officials and other leaders in the Jacksonville community, and we look forward to this being a new home for Cosentino.”

The new facility offers the possibility to expand the manufacturing of any Cosentino products and the company is currently assessing which will be included in Phase One. Cosentino’s new facility will adhere to the same high standards and production practices that have long supported its commitment to innovation, sustainability and safety. Currently, all Silestone® products are produced exclusively using its HybriQ technology – an industry-transforming, first-of-its-kind manufacturing process that uses 99 percent reused water, 100 percent renewable electric energy, zero water waste and recycled raw materials within its composition – all while reducing the levels of crystalline silica to less than 50 percent. In addition, the company's ultra-compact Dekton® offerings have been certified carbon neutral since 2020, representing the only cradle-to-grave carbon neutral offering of its kind.

Additional phases of Cosentino’s expansion will continue to roll out in the coming years to support the logistical movement and storage of product, as well as further development of its product lines as necessary.

"Jacksonville continues to attract exciting economic development opportunities, growing its reputation as a phenomenal place to live, work and play," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "Cosentino’s focus on sustainability and clean manufacturing will benefit our city tremendously. I am eager to welcome Cosentino to Jacksonville's manufacturing and logistics community.”