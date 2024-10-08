CLARKSVILLE, TN – Florim USA is proud to announce that its Clarksville, TN, factory has been awarded the prestigious TecnAwards 2024 for Best North American Manufacturing Plant: Innovation and Sustainability. This esteemed recognition was presented at the TecnA exhibition on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy, a global platform celebrating excellence in the global ceramic industry.

The award celebrates Florim USA for its state-of-the-art factory, which is not only a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation but also supports its dedication to sustainability. The award acknowledges Florim USA’s ability to seamlessly combine cutting-edge manufacturing techniques with eco-conscious practices, setting a new standard for tile production in North America.

A Proud Achievement in Innovation and Sustainability

"We are proud and grateful to be recognized with the TecnAwards 2024 for our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO, Florim USA. “This award highlights the exceptional work of our team and our continued focus on creating a manufacturing process that is not only technologically advanced but environmentally responsible.”

Florim USA’s manufacturing plant in Clarksville, TN, has become a beacon of technological excellence, blending sophisticated automation using the best, most current equipment available in the industry, resource efficiency and sustainable practices to produce highquality porcelain tiles. As part of its ongoing mission, the company has invested heavily in green energy initiatives, recycling practices and waste reduction programs—demonstrating a commitment to leaving a positive impact on the environment.

Recognition on a Global Stage

The TecnA exhibition, renowned for showcasing advancements in the ceramic and brick industries, brought together leaders from across the globe to celebrate technological achievements that are shaping the future of tile production. Receiving this award on such a prestigious platform reflects Florim USA’s leadership in the industry and its ongoing pursuit of excellence. “The TecnAwards honor not just our commitment to sustainability, but the entire spirit of innovation that runs through our operations,” continued Rodolfo. “From the production floor to the products we bring to market, we are constantly pushing boundaries to ensure we are leading the industry in both design and environmental stewardship.”

Building on a Legacy of Visionary Leadership

“We continue to build upon the leadership and fulfill the vision of Florim’s Chairman, Claudio Lucchese, to create a legacy of eco-conscious initiatives that benefit the environment, the community our factory is in, and society worldwide,” added Rodolfo. “This recognition strengthens our resolve to advance sustainable practices while striving for excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

For more information about Florim USA and the distributed brand, MILE®stone, visit www.milestonetiles.com.