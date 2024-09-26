CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino Group, the global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, is pleased to announce the promotion of four principal leaders within the company, strengthening its commitment to growth and innovation across the North American market. These strategic appointments enhance Cosentino’s network of industry leaders and underscores the brand’s strong representation across its core business interests.

Gary Andler has been promoted to vice president of Retail Channels at Cosentino, marking his return to the frontline after two years as a Senior Advisor. With 19 years of experience with Cosentino, Gary has played a pivotal role in diversifying and expanding the company's reach, particularly during his tenure as vice president of national accounts, where his team helped make Cosentino one of the largest players in the national account arena. Gary’s new role will focus on programs to grow the Cosentino business across all retail channels by creating customized strategies for a wide range of retailers, from independent stores to national chains, ensuring they have the solutions needed to achieve their goals.

Ignacio Paniagua, who has been a key player since joining the company in May 2016, has demonstrated exceptional leadership across multiple sectors to become the executive director of kitchen & bath in North America. His journey from the Strategy department to leading the CBU team in North America and managing the Orlando Center to become the largest in the Cosentino network, has positioned him as a driving force behind the company’s retail growth. In his new role, working closely with Gary Andler, Ignacio will focus on providing local teams with the tools necessary to secure Cosentino’s position as a top supplier in every market, while also expanding the company’s footprint beyond countertops into broader retail opportunities.

Returning to Cosentino North America after stints in the British Isles and Spain, Alvaro Chomon is now executive director of commercial accounts. Having been with the company for over nine years, Chomon brings a global perspective to the business with the ability to pursue multiple areas of opportunity. Under his responsibility are commercial, high-end residential and direct accounts, which he will continue to grow by ensuring the value proposition for each stakeholder, including diversification of surface application such as facades, flooring and cladding.

Massimo Ballucchi has been promoted to lead Cosentino's Business Development & Institutional Relations team as the vice president of institutional relations at Cosentino North America. Massimo will be at the forefront of creating business value and social capital through strategic partnerships with industry associations, trade shows, and conferences. Bringing with him a proven track record of expanding Cosentino’s presence in kitchen and bath showrooms and building successful teams to uncover new opportunities, Massimo’s new role will involve taking a more direct and impactful approach to representing Cosentino’s interests, while driving growth and enhancing collaboration across vital industry sectors.