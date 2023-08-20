Established in 2006 by Maksym Triasunov, Xiamen Pagoda-Build Co., LTD primarily focuses on the processing and distribution of natural stone from the top four Ukrainian Labradorite quarries (Volga Blue) and the original Rosso Santiago Red granite quarry. The company processes stone from its facilities in both China and the Ukraine.

Stone World caught up with Triasunov and Andrii Izhevskyi, Xiamen Pagoda-Build’s marketing director, at Coverings this past spring in Orlando, FL. Listen to what they had to say about being a first-time exhibitor and promoting their material to a North American market. Listen to the Podcast: Listen to more podcasts here.