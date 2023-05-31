OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will present a Virtual Quarry Tour of Majestic Stone in Chattanooga, TN, on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (ET). The one-hour virtual experience will feature an active quarry and allow you to see the stone in its original environment. Discover the history of the quarry, the geological components of the stone and what makes it unique to this site. Stone professionals will provide technical information concerning stone installation, and you will discover creative applications and opportunities with a designer.

Learning objectives include:

An overview of an operating quarry and its history will highlight natural stone’s durability and sustainability and exemplify that utilizing natural stone in projects can benefit both user and nature.

Discover the geological composition of the stone harvested from an active quarry and the testing specifications available to ensure its properties are an accurate fit for certain installations and design.

By providing installation examples and recommendations from a technical stone professional, the attendee will gain an understanding of the stone’s attributes and its performance in specific environments for optimal performance.

An overview of the stone utilized in creative projects by a design professional will highlight aesthetic success in past installations and provide insight for future creative opportunities for the consumer.

