OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will offer a webinar on Thursday, February 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST) showing a virtual tour of Stony Creek Quarry in Branford, CT. The one-hour virtual experience will feature an active granite quarry and allow participants to see the stone in its original environment. Discover the history of the quarry, the geological components of the stone and what makes it unique to this site. Stone professionals will provide technical information concerning stone installation, and participants will discover creative applications and opportunities with a designer. To learn more and register, visit: https://associationdatabase.com/aws/MIA/login/login_or_create_account?follow_up_url=https%3A%2F%2Fassociationdatabase.com%2Faws%2FMIA%2Fregistration%2Fadd_registrations_prompt%3Fevent_id%3D67804