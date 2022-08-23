COLDSPRING, MN – Join Coldspring on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST) as the North American stone producer provides a virtual guide through its granite quarry, as part of the Natural Stone Institute’s CEU webinar series. Discover the history of the quarry, the geological components of the stone and what makes it unique to this site. Stone professionals will provide technical information concerning stone installation, and you will discover creative applications and opportunities with a designer.

LACES Credit: NSISELA79, 1.0 HSW PDH

NKBA Credit: 0.1 CEU

AIA Credit: NSISE79, 1 LU|HSW CEU

To learn more details about the course and to register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5752090002242305039.