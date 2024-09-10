OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will host a one-hour virtual experience of TexaStone Quarries’ active quarry and allow participants to see the stone in its original environment. The webinar will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET.

Discover the history of the quarry, the geological components of the stone and what makes it unique to this site. Stone professionals will provide technical information concerning stone installation, and participants will discover creative applications and opportunities with a designer. Find more details and register here.