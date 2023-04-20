ADDISON, IL – Fifth Gear Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions for the countertop industry, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of ETemplate Systems, an award-winning laser technology company known for its industry-leading precision in templating and design processes for the countertop, cabinet and millwork industries.

The acquisition of ETemplate is a strategic move for Fifth Gear Technologies, allowing the company to expand its portfolio of innovative software solutions and strengthen its position in the market. The addition of ETemplate's talented team and technology will enhance Fifth Gear Technologies' ability to offer customers new and innovative products to meet the unique business needs of our customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ETemplate team to the Fifth Gear Technologies family," said Steve Mast, partner at Fifth Gear Technologies. "Their expertise in developing best-in-class laser measuring products, teamed up with Fifth Gear’s expertise in building innovative, customer focused software, will result in exciting new solutions for our customers and the industries we serve. With the entire ETemplate team joining Fifth Gear, there will be continuity in the operation and current customers’ experience will not change."

ETemplate's products will now be integrated into Fifth Gear Technologies' existing suite of products and software solutions, which includes SPEEDlabel and SPEEDdraw. The acquisition will also allow Fifth Gear Technologies to expand its market reach and offer its solutions to a broader range of businesses.

"We are excited to join forces with Fifth Gear Technologies," said Paul Hansen, ETemplate founder. "Our team is eager to leverage the resources and expertise of Fifth Gear Technologies to continue creating innovative solutions for our customers."