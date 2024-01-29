LAS VEGAS, NV-- Fifth Gear Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions for the countertop industry, debuted its extensive range of cutting-edge products at The International Surface Event (TISE), including StonExpo, which was held from January 24 to 26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Known for its popular product SPEEDlabel, Fifth Gear Technologies introduced SPEEDfolder, SPEEDcad and its digital templating software, SPEEDtemplate, which came about after the acquisition of E-template in April 2023. Moreover, the company was recognized with a Disruptor Award at StonExpo – a part of the Best of TISE Awards.

Founded by veteran countertop fabricators, Fifth Gear Technologies aims to bring innovative solutions to the surfacing industry that enhance production, profitability, quality and service. SPEEDlabel offers fabricators an efficient part-management system using labels and unique codes, mitigating the risk of losing parts or costly mistakes.

SPEEDtemplate is a durable, highly accurate and easy-to-use laser templating solution. With its exceptional 3D capabilities and smart easy-to-use interface, SPEEDtemplate is perfect for everything from basic countertops to complex 3D models. And unlike traditional digital templating solutions, Fifth Gear Technologies offers this product for a low monthly fee, eliminating the need for large upfront investments.

SPEEDfolder, a free app designed to improve shop communication for fabricators, consolidates customer information, drawings and jobsite photos in one place, accessible on both phone and computer. The app integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar, automatically linking job details and files to your calendar events, reducing errors and manual entry. It is a simple efficient tool created by and for fabricators.

SPEEDcad is a CAD software designed for efficient creation of countertop drawings in DXF format. It allows users to easily add and visualize seams on the DXF layout, providing a clear view of how countertop pieces fit on the slabs – optimizing seam placement to potentially save on material.

Fifth Gear Technologies has already established partnerships with numerous countertop fabricators across the U.S. The company remains committed to collaborating with key

industry groups, such as The Rockheads, Artisan Group, ISFA and the Natural Stone Institute, to drive industry growth through educational seminars and innovative technology.