Each month, Stone World brings you several podcasts to keep you up-to-date on the latest industry news, events, products and more. Our guests range from leading machinery, tooling and software manufacturers to highly involved stone industry leaders and other industry professionals, as well as members of the Architectural and Design community. If you didn’t have a chance to listen to last month’s recordings, catch up now!
One-on-one with Tia Emery
Tia Emery, of Miles Supply, talks about her experience being a woman in the industry, as well as ways for women to get involved.
Katie Jensen One-on-One
Katie Jensen discusses her time in the industry and the different programs that have been out there to help women.
Sustainability with Ralph Morgan
Ralph Morgan sits down with us at TISE to discuss EDPs and what they are.
Angela Conte in the Stone Industry
2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year, Angela Conte of Structural Stone, discusses her upbringing in the stone industry and how she has grown her business.
What’s Coming Up in the March Issue of Stone World
Jason Kamery, managing and group digital editor of Stone World, sits down with Editorial Director Jennifer Richinelli to discuss upcoming editorial for the March issue of Stone World.
