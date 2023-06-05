Each month, Stone World brings you several podcasts to keep you up-to-date on the latest industry news, events, products and more. Our guests range from leading machinery, tooling and software manufacturers to highly involved stone industry leaders and other industry professionals, as well as members of the Architectural and Design community. If you didn’t have a chance to listen to last month’s recordings, catch up now!
Discussing the First Half of the SFA Italy Trip
Jason Kamery of Stone World discusses what was seen on the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance trip to Italy.
Discussing the Second Half of the SFA Italy Trip
Jason Kamery of Stone World discusses what was seen on the second half of the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance trip to Italy.
Sandya Dandamudi Shares Her Experiences of Working with Quartzite
Beautiful yet challenging, quartzite continues to be a conversation piece among fabricators. Sandya Dandamudi, president of GI Stone in Chicago, IL, and Stone World 2020 Fabricator of the Year, discusses how she and her team handle the material for the best results.
Greek Marble with Irini Papagiannouli
Irini Papagiannouli discusses Greek Marble and its history.
What We Saw at Coverings 2023
Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery discuss all the stones and equipment that was saw at Coverings 2023
How Technology Has Changed in the Stone Industry
John Bryant of Stone Loads discusses how technology has changed in the stone industry and improved the business.
