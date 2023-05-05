Each month, Stone World brings you several podcasts to keep you up-to-date on the latest industry news, events, products and more. Our guests range from leading machinery, tooling and software manufacturers to highly involved stone industry leaders and other industry professionals, as well as members of the Architectural and Design community. If you didn’t have a chance to listen to last month’s recordings, catch up now!
What to Expect for Coverings
Stone World talked with Jenn Heinold of Taffy Event Strategies, to learn about what fabricators can expect at this year’s Coverings.
Basics of Marketing
Stephen Alberts, CEO and Founder of Countertop Marketing Co. discusses his past and some general marketing tips for the industry.
Technology in the Industry
Frank Sciarrino discusses technology in the industry and how it can help business.
Customer Service with Frank Sciarrino
What’s Coming Up in April for Stone World
Editorial Director Jennifer Richinelli talks to Jason Kamery about what people can expect from Stone World in April
