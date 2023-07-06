Each month, Stone World brings you several podcasts to keep you up-to-date on the latest industry news, events, products and more. Our guests range from leading machinery, tooling and software manufacturers to highly involved stone industry leaders and other industry professionals, as well as members of the Architectural and Design community. If you didn’t have a chance to listen to last month’s recordings, catch up now!
Vermont Quarries and Sustainability
Peter Prvulovic from Vermont Quarries discusses how the underground quarry operates as well as their commitment to sustainability.
Importing Stone Roundtable
Sandya Dandamudi and Evan Cohen discuss importing stone into the United States and the challenges associated with it.
What's Happening in June for Stone World
Jennifer Richinelli and Jason Kamery discuss what can be expected in the June issue of Stone World.